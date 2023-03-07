UrduPoint.com

2-day Urs Celebrations Of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi Concludes

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Amidst extraordinary security cover, the two-day urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, concluded here on Tuesday at Khari Sharif on the outskirts of Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir with full respect and honour

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Mar, 2023 ):Amidst extraordinary security cover, the two-day urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, concluded here on Tuesday at Khari Sharif on the outskirts of Mirpur, Azad Jammu Kashmir with full respect and honour.

Special arrangements were made to solemnize the urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with full reverence under the aegis of the AJK government. Special Assistant to AJK Government for Auqaf and Religious Affairs was the chief guest on the occasion, according to the Auqaf Department sources.

Officials of the district administration Mirpur, including ADC (G) Yasir Riaz, Assistant Commission Sardar Qadir Khan, DIO Javed Mallick, Div Director Masood Abbasi and others, under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal and SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, also visited the mausoleum of the spiritual saint and offered fateha besides placing floral wreaths at the Mazar.

Thousands of pilgrims, including the admirers of the saint and the preacher of islam from all over the country, attended the urs celebrations and paid glorious tributes to Baba Peera Shah Ghazi for the grand job he performed to spread the teachings of Islam that ultimately brought thousands of people in the fold of Islam.

It was a local holiday in the Mirpur district to facilitate the admirers for pilgrimage and participation in the sanctified congregation.

At the special functions, held at the mausoleum of the saint, Islamic scholars and Naat Khawan paid glorious tributes to Hazrat Baba Peera Shah Ghazi for his great services, along with his associate saints for the preaching and publications of the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and particularly in this area.

On the occasion, Naat Khawan and poets also presented the mystic poetry of great saint and Arif- e-Khari Shareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Bakhsh (RA) while special prayers were offered at the concluding ceremony of the urs celebrations.

