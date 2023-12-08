2-day water festival, technological fair concludes

The two-day water festival and technological fair organized by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with UNICEF and IWMI concluded here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The two-day water festival and technological fair organized by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with UNICEF and IWMI concluded here Friday.

The closing ceremony was a conclusion of a week-long series of events that brought together experts, researchers, and enthusiasts to address critical water-related issues and explore innovative solutions.

Distinguished guests and key figures in the water sector graced the ceremony, including Mr. Hailey Gashaw, Chief WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) UNICEF, Mr. Arif Jabbar Khan, Country Director, Water Aid, Mr. Asif Ali Sherazi, Country Director, Islamic Relief, Mr. Jahanzeb Masood Cheema, International Researcher at IWMI (International Water Management Institute), and Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Former Chairman of PCRWR.

Awards and certificates were also distributed among the participants who excelled in various competitions held on Water Festival.

The esteemed guests jointly presented the awards to the winners of the Documentary Competition, Poster Competition, Debate Competition, Water Boards Game, and Essay Competition.

Expressing their commitment to the cause of water conservation and sustainable management, the esteemed guests commended the participants for their dedication and innovative contributions to the various competitions.

As a gesture of appreciation, shields were distributed to all the contributors who set up stalls during the festival. These contributors, representing research and development organizations, academia, and industry played a pivotal role in showcasing cutting-edge technologies and research initiatives in the water sector.

Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Director General of PCRWR highlighted the significance of the week-long event in promoting awareness and collaboration for addressing water challenges.

She expressed gratitude to all participants and contributors for their valuable contributions to the success of Pakistan Water Week 2023.

Hailey Gashaw, Chief WASH UNICEF expressed appreciation for the collective efforts and emphasized the importance of sustained commitment to water conservation and management.

Pakistan Water Week 2023 has not only served as a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration but has also ignited a renewed sense of responsibility towards securing the nation's water future.