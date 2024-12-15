Open Menu

2-day Women Gala 2024 Concludes At Pak China Friendship Center

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

2-day Women Gala 2024 concludes at Pak China Friendship Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A two-day Women Gala 2024, organised by 'Let Grow Together' - a community-based organisation of home-based women entrepreneurs - concluded at Pak China Friendship Center on Sunday.

The event aimed to provide women entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, share their stories and connect with like-minded individuals. The event featured a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, kids' creative and fun activities, home-based beauty products, handicrafts and a food arena.

Jazzcash was a digital payment partner for this event.

A large number of people from the twin cities, including families, students, and professionals, gathered at the event to encourage and support women running businesses from home. They visited various stalls and purchased items of their choice.

Talking to APP, founder and organiser of 'Let Grow Together,' Ambreen Haider said that since 2019, she had been arranging 'Women Gala' for home-based women entrepreneurs from across the country. "These women are provided a space here to display and sell their products," she added.

"This event grabbed the attention of a huge crowd of twin cities, and their response was overwhelming, which is our great achievement," Ambreen proudly shared.

She said that families of women entrepreneurs were along with them to support their businesses, which had created a soft image of Pakistan. "Our organisation requires support, resources and exposure for arranging such events to serve home-based women entrepreneurs so that these women will play their progressive part in the country's economy," Ambreen urged.

Rumaisa, running a home-based clothing business for the past two years said, "This is my first; I have set up a stall here, and it is indeed a great experience and learning too." She said that such events should take place on a monthly basis to benefit home-based women entrepreneurs.

Samin, a visitor, said, "I came alone to buy a surprise gift for my wife. I am amused by the talent of women who set up stalls here; all displayed items are of good quality." He said that he bought various products for his wife.

"It's a home-like environment here," Samin shared.

The event brought together around 170 women entrepreneurs, artisans and change-makers from across the country.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Wife Buy Women Sunday 2019 Event All From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

6 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

19 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

19 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

19 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

20 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

23 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan