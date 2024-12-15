2-day Women Gala 2024 concludes at Pak China Friendship Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A two-day Women Gala 2024, organised by 'Let Grow Together' - a community-based organisation of home-based women entrepreneurs - concluded at Pak China Friendship Center on Sunday.

The event aimed to provide women entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, share their stories and connect with like-minded individuals. The event featured a wide range of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, kids' creative and fun activities, home-based beauty products, handicrafts and a food arena.

Jazzcash was a digital payment partner for this event.

A large number of people from the twin cities, including families, students, and professionals, gathered at the event to encourage and support women running businesses from home. They visited various stalls and purchased items of their choice.

Talking to APP, founder and organiser of 'Let Grow Together,' Ambreen Haider said that since 2019, she had been arranging 'Women Gala' for home-based women entrepreneurs from across the country. "These women are provided a space here to display and sell their products," she added.

"This event grabbed the attention of a huge crowd of twin cities, and their response was overwhelming, which is our great achievement," Ambreen proudly shared.

She said that families of women entrepreneurs were along with them to support their businesses, which had created a soft image of Pakistan. "Our organisation requires support, resources and exposure for arranging such events to serve home-based women entrepreneurs so that these women will play their progressive part in the country's economy," Ambreen urged.

Rumaisa, running a home-based clothing business for the past two years said, "This is my first; I have set up a stall here, and it is indeed a great experience and learning too." She said that such events should take place on a monthly basis to benefit home-based women entrepreneurs.

Samin, a visitor, said, "I came alone to buy a surprise gift for my wife. I am amused by the talent of women who set up stalls here; all displayed items are of good quality." He said that he bought various products for his wife.

"It's a home-like environment here," Samin shared.

The event brought together around 170 women entrepreneurs, artisans and change-makers from across the country.

\395