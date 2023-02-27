UrduPoint.com

2-days Workshop On Biosafety Practices At Turbat University To Be On March 2

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 10:08 PM

2-days workshop on biosafety practices at Turbat University to be on March 2

A two-day workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices: Emphasis on Personal Safety of a Biologist" will begin at University of Turbat (UoT) on March 2

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day workshop on "Biosafety and Biosecurity Practices: Emphasis on Personal Safety of a Biologist" will begin at University of Turbat (UoT) on March 2.

UoT Vice Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad will inaugurate the workshop, organized by the Department of Natural and Basic Sciences (NABS), UoT, in collaboration with Pakistan Biological Safety Association (PBSA).

The prominent scientists and biologists from across the country will participate in the workshop.

