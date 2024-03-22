Open Menu

2 Dead, 1,147 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) At least two persons were killed and 1,147 others injured in 1,067 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 507 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 640 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed those 627 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians, and 350 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 240 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 73 accidents and 80 victims, and at the third place Multan with 66 accidents and 65 victims.

According to the data, 998 motorbikes, 51 auto-rickshaws, 91 motorcars, 19 vans, six passenger buses, 18 truck and 85 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

