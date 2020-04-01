UrduPoint.com
2 Dead, 410 Injured In 391 Road Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:48 PM

At least two persons were killed and 410 sustained injuries in 391 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :At least two persons were killed and 410 sustained injuries in 391 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 218 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 192 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot.

The data analysis showed that 160 drivers, 11 underage drivers, 61 pedestrians and 191 passengers were among the victims of these accidents. The statistics show that 80 accident were reported in Lahore which affected 79 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 47 in Faisalabad with 51 victims and at third Multan with 34 accidents and 38 victims.

According to the data, 350 motorbikes, 34 auto-rickshaws, 29 motorcars, nine vans, one passenger bus, eight trucks and 65 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

