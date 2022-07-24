UrduPoint.com

2 Dead, 5 Injured In Rain-related Incidents In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday reported two people died and five others injured in rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

15 houses have been destroyed completely while 35 were damaged partially. District administration and field staff of the revenue department in D.I. Khan reached the rain affected areas along with machinery.

PDMA has distributed relief goods in the rain affectees of Khyber, Bajaur, D.I. Khan and Kohistan Upper districts while operation for the reopening of closed roads in Chitral and other districts was continued.

It said that on the directives of the provincial government, PDMA, district administration and other concerned agencies have been put on alert while district administration has also been directed to make estimation of losses and provision of all possible assistance to affectees.

Meanwhile, the Director General (DG) PDMA, Sharif Hussain has said that all available resources are being utilized for provision of best services to rain affected people and for this purpose, the authority is in close contact with district administration and all concerned agencies.

He said that the Emergency Operation Centre of the authority is fully operational and people have been asked to report any unpleasant incident on helpline 1700.

