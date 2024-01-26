2 dead, one injured in bus-motorbike collision in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) At least two people died on the spot and another one suffered critical injuries when a bike they were traveling on was hit by a speeding Rawalpindi-bound bus on Friday morning.

Rescue sources informed that the bus was en route when it hit a motorcycle while taking a sharp turn near the IGP road.

As a result, two people lost their lives, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police reached the spot and started a search for the bus driver, who fled the scene quickly after the accident.

Police officials said they had seized the bus and were investigating the incident.