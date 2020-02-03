2 dead, two hurt in house wall collapse incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two members of a family including mother and daughter killed and two girls wounded when a dilapidated wall of a house collapsed at Muhammad Nagar in the Okara District on Monday.

Rescue officials said two deceased belonged to a same family who lost their life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police said the dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.