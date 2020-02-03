2 Dead, Two Hurt In House Wall Collapse Incident
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Two members of a family including mother and daughter killed and two girls wounded when a dilapidated wall of a house collapsed at Muhammad Nagar in the Okara District on Monday.
Rescue officials said two deceased belonged to a same family who lost their life on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Police said the dead and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.