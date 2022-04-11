UrduPoint.com

2 Dengue Virus Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2022 | 06:30 PM

2 dengue virus cases reported in Punjab

Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab on Monday; however, no death was caused due to the fever in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab on Monday; however, no death was caused due to the fever in the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 396,418 indoor and 98,889 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

According to the P&SHD, the anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 388 places across the province.

Overall the situation of dengue is under control in the province due to the effective strategy of the government.

A total of 43 dengue cases have been reported so far during the current year, while two persons are under treatment.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan to Pursue Closer Ties With Russia Under N ..

Pakistan to Pursue Closer Ties With Russia Under New Prime Minister - Pakistani ..

4 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road accident

Motorcyclist dies in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Says Sent Protest Note to Polish M ..

Russian Embassy Says Sent Protest Note to Polish Ministry Over Seized Diplomatic ..

4 minutes ago
 Twitter Shares Fall After Musk Says He Will Not Jo ..

Twitter Shares Fall After Musk Says He Will Not Join Board

4 minutes ago
 China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards ..

China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

37 minutes ago
 40 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

40 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.