2 dengue virus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Two more cases of dengue fever were reported in Punjab on Monday; however, no death was caused due to the fever in the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 396,418 indoor and 98,889 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

According to the P&SHD, the anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 388 places across the province.

Overall the situation of dengue is under control in the province due to the effective strategy of the government.

A total of 43 dengue cases have been reported so far during the current year, while two persons are under treatment.