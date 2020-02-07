UrduPoint.com
2 Die, 12 Injured In Road Mishap In Baluchistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:58 PM

2 die, 12 injured in road mishap in Baluchistan

2 persons have died and 12 have been injured in road mishap in Hub district of Baluchistan.According to official, passenger van was on the way to Turbat from Karachi when Truck and passenger van collided with each other

Hub (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) 2 persons have died and 12 have been injured in road mishap in Hub district of Baluchistan.According to official, passenger van was on the way to Turbat from Karachi when Truck and passenger van collided with each other.

As a result 2 persons died and 12 got injured while all injured persons were shifted to Wander Civil hospital. Later all persons were shifted to Civil hospital Karachi.According to Rescue sources that perished and injured persons belong to Baluchistan area of Turbat.

