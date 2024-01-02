Open Menu

2 Die, 13 Injured In Bahawalpur Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) At least two passengers have died and 13 others have sustained injuries as their passenger coach overturned due to dense fog in Kot Khalifa area on the National Highway.

The official sources in the police and Punjab Emergency Service Department, Rescue 1122 said that a passenger coach loaded with passengers was on its way from Karachi to Bhakkar when it overturned near Bhalka bridge in Kot Khalifa area on Karachi-Lahore national highway.

“As a result of the accident, two passengers died on the spot and 13 others suffered critical wounds,” they said, adding that two of the injured were told to be in very serious condition.

The rescuer teams and ambulances of Punjab Emergency Service Department rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to a hospital in Taranda area.

The police sources said that the driver drove away the bus off the road due to heavy fog which had reduced visibility level to few meters and the coach overturned.

The police have also started investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.

