UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Die, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

2 die, 2 injured in road accident

Two women died and two men were injured in a road accident near Detha here Friday when a car overturned on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Two women died and two men were injured in a road accident near Detha here Friday when a car overturned on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road.

According to the police, the car was carrying a family from Latifabad.

The police said the car apparently overturned due to over speeding but they were still trying to investigate the cause of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as 26 years old Afshan Sheikh and 65 years old Bilqees Sheikh while Arshad Sheikh and Atique Sheikh sustained injuries.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The family was traveling to Mirpurkhas to meet some relatives.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Road Car Died Road Accident Women Family From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt makes record promotions in Health dept ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Coast Guard Detects Oil-Like Spill in Balt ..

2 minutes ago

South African qualifier Harris edges Shapovalov to ..

2 minutes ago

Zidane 'not planning anything' for long-term futur ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Does Not Require Medical Attention After Fal ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Info minister awards Rs.1mn to photographers ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.