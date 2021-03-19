2 die, 2 injured in road accident

Two women died and two men were injured in a road accident near Detha here Friday when a car overturned on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Two women died and two men were injured in a road accident near Detha here Friday when a car overturned on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas road.

According to the police, the car was carrying a family from Latifabad.

The police said the car apparently overturned due to over speeding but they were still trying to investigate the cause of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as 26 years old Afshan Sheikh and 65 years old Bilqees Sheikh while Arshad Sheikh and Atique Sheikh sustained injuries.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The family was traveling to Mirpurkhas to meet some relatives.