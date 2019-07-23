UrduPoint.com
2 Die, 23 Injure In Quetta Blast

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:44 PM

2 die, 23 injure in Quetta blast

As many as two persons died and 23 others sustained injuries in a blast at Eastern Bypass area of the city on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :As many as two persons died and 23 others sustained injuries in a blast at Eastern Bypass area of the city on Tuesday.

According to police sources, some unknown men had attached time devices explosives with a cycle, which was parked in front of Zarghoon medical store near Shairjan staff which went off, leaving two persons dead and several others injured.

Police and law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to civil hospital's trauma center where the injured were started provided medical treatment.

The bodies were identified as Manzoor Ahmed and Anwarullah, while the injured include Gull Dad, Balach, Jameel, Rehmatullah, Reheemuddin, Muhammad Luqaman, Gulab Khan, Rozi Khan, Hayat, Muti Ullah, Abdul Malik, Muhammad, Syed Rehman, Fazalur Rehman, Muhammad Aslam Abdul Samad, Muhammad Nabi, Rehmatullah, Muhammad, Muhammad Yousaf, Sami Ullah, Mumin and Muhammad Shafiq.

Security forces had cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

