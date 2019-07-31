2 die, 3 injured in blast in a grocery shop in Muzaffargarh

Two persons have died and 3 have been critically injured in a blast at grocery shop in Garhi Dupatta near Muzaffarabad

Muzaffarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) two persons have died and 3 have been critically injured in a blast at grocery shop in Garhi Dupatta near Muzaffarabad.According to police the explosion took place in the grocery shop when it was tried to open the explosive material brought from hydropower project.

As a result 2 persons named Faisal and Wasim died on the spot. Police and administration arrived at the scene and shifted the injured ones to Hospital.Police said that investigation is underway to find out how the explosive material was brought therein .