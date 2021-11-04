2 die, 3 injured in Swat road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and three others, including children, were injured when a rickshaw plunged into a deep stream in the Taligram area near Mingora city of Swat district on Thursday.

The incident took place when a rickshaw en route to Mingora from the fort area fell into the river due to brake failure, local police said.

Two people were killed and three were injured in the incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital.