UrduPoint.com

2 Die, 3 Injured In Swat Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

2 die, 3 injured in Swat road mishap

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people were killed and three others, including children, were injured when a rickshaw plunged into a deep stream in the Taligram area near Mingora city of Swat district on Thursday.

The incident took place when a rickshaw en route to Mingora from the fort area fell into the river due to brake failure, local police said.

Two people were killed and three were injured in the incident.

The dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Swat Mingora From

Recent Stories

Five-time Mubadala World Tennis Championship Winne ..

Five-time Mubadala World Tennis Championship Winner Nadal returns to Abu Dhabi

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy nig ..

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy night and Telescope making worksh ..

35 minutes ago
 German industrial orders up slightly in September

German industrial orders up slightly in September

35 minutes ago
 New food security policy approved to bolster agric ..

New food security policy approved to bolster agriculture production: Minister

37 minutes ago
 FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

37 minutes ago
 Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Borde ..

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China - Reports

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.