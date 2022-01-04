2 die, 630 more tests positive for coronavirus in last 24 hrs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 11,565 with 630 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while two more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

During last 24 hours two people lost their lives due to COVID-19. Both corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours and neither was on ventilator, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 13 percent, Peshawar 12 percent, Lahore 08 percent and Islamabad 07 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 13 percent, Gujrat 11 percent, Peshawar 08 percent and Bahawalpur 08 percent.

Around 68 ventilators were occupied across the country, while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK. Some 44,198 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 10,632 in Sindh, 19,485 in Punjab, 8,879 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,122 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 344 in Balochistan, 254 in GB, and 482 in AJK.

Around 1,257,355 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,297,865 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,672, Balochistan 33,648, GB 10,429, ICT 108,823, KP 181,498, Punjab 445,630 and Sindh 483,165. About 28,945 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,673 have perished in Sindh.

However, 13,075 had died in Punjab so far, among which one died in hospital on Monday.

Around 5,933 in KP, 967 in ICT, Balochistan 365, where one died in hospital on Monday, GB 186, AJK 746 succumbed to the deadly virus. A total of 23,558,972 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 722 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.