2 Die, 8 Injured In Bus-truck Collision

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:47 PM

2 die, 8 injured in bus-truck collision

Speedy passenger couch has collided with Truck leaving 2 people dead and 8 injured

MirPur Mathelo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) Speedy passenger couch has collided with Truck leaving 2 people dead and 8 injured.Passenger couch has collided with a sugarcane carrying truck resulting into death of 2 people Mushtiq Ahmad and Muhammad Naeem and 8 people including children and women were injured.

They have been rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Driver and conductor made good escape from the scene.According to traffic police mishap has happened due to Couch and truck driver's fault. Bus was going to Sadiq Abad from Karachi

