2 die, 8 injured in van-rickshaw collision near Madhagi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Two women were died and other eight people sustained critical injuries when a passenger van collided with rickshaw near Madhagi at Shikarpur-Larkana road on Monday.

According to police sources, the injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Madhagi for treatment. Two women were died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case and further investigation underway.