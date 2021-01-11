UrduPoint.com
2 Die, 8 Injured In Van-rickshaw Collision Near Madhagi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

2 die, 8 injured in van-rickshaw collision near Madhagi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Two women were died and other eight people sustained critical injuries when a passenger van collided with rickshaw near Madhagi at Shikarpur-Larkana road on Monday.

According to police sources, the injured were shifted to nearby hospital in Madhagi for treatment. Two women were died on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case and further investigation underway.

