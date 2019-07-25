2 die due to torrential rains in different cities at Punjab

2 have died in different cities of Punjab because of heavy rain.Mother and son drowned and died in basement filled with water in Rawalpindi

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) 2 have died in different cities of Punjab because of heavy rain.Mother and son drowned and died in basement filled with water in Rawalpindi.Water level has risen by 7 to 8 feet in Nullah Leh at Gawalmandi.According to media reports the routine life has been disrupted in different cities of Punjab including Lahore because of heavy rain.

The basement of a house in Rawalpindi filled with water in which a 30 year old mother died along with her 1 year old baby boy. After the rain the team of WASA took actions in different area. According to WASA MD Muhammad Tanvir the water outflow continues from low lying areas and the holidays of staff has been cancelled.

While talking to media Sheikh Rashid said that Rawalpindi has received 150 ml of rainfall.

According to Meteorology Department Sayedpur has received 127 ml rainfall while Islamabad and its surroundings received 77 ml rainfall and in Shamsabad 86 ml rainfall has been recorded.On the other hand Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Bazdad said that WASA and related authorities should utilize all available resources for drainage from low level areas.

He said that all officers should remain in the field until the drainage is completed. Traffic authorities must take effective steps to maintain traffic flow and during the rain people should not face difficulties in travelling .