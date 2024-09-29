Open Menu

2 Die In Explosion In Car During CNG Refilling

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) A woman and a man lost their lives in an explosion during refilling of compressed natural gas (CNG) in a car at a CNG station along M9 Motorway in Nooriabad, Jamshoro district, on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Kohistan CNG station as car travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi was destroyed in the blast.

SHO Nooriabad police station Arsalan Solangi informed that a woman sitting in the vehicle, identified as Syeda Asima Shah, died on the spot. Arbab Unar, a worker at the CNG station, died after he was admitted in the emergency ward of Liaquat University Hospital, he added.

The SHO apprised that the deceased woman worked for Pakistan Rangers.

The car's driver Muhammad Khalid Bukkhari, station's worker Qambar Palari and 2 other persons were injured in the explosion.

The police told that the woman was sitting in the rear seat of the car.

More Stories From Pakistan