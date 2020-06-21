2 die in road accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured in separate road accidents.

In the first accident, 70-year-old Muhammad Fazal and 25-year-old Ahmad Deewan riding a motorbike were hit by a tractor-trolley on Kameer Road.

Muhammad Fazal was killed on-the-spot while Ahmad Deewan was seriously injured. He was admitted to an area hospital.

In another road accident, 19-year-old Muhammad Arshad was riding a motorcycle along with two girls of his family. Near Chak 18-EB, a tractor-trolley his them, killing the boy on-the-spot. Both girls -- Ayesha Bibi and Fatima Bibi -- were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.