2 die in road mishap in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) A woman 40 and child 4 have died in road mishap in Faisalabad.According to media reports, Zahida Bibi was on the way with her son on motorbike and they fell down on the ground.

As a result she got injured and shifted to hospital where she succumbed to injuries.In another incident Jamil was on the way to Pensira on Motorbike with his mother and 4 year old child when they fell down on the ground. As a result his son died on spot due to head injury.Injured persons were shifted to hospital by rescue 1122 team.