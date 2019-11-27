UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2 Die In Road Mishap Near Mianwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

2 die in road mishap near Mianwali

2 persons died in road mishap near Mianwali

Mianwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) 2 persons died in road mishap near Mianwali.According to media reports, a youth Mohammad Zubair was on the way to home from market with nephew and sister in law on motorbike while their bike got slipped and they fell down into the canal.Mohammad Zubair and his nephew drowned in canal and died while his sister in law was recovered safely from canal.Police reached scene and started hunting the dead bodies.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Died Mianwali Market Media From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$63.92 pb Tuesd ..

21 minutes ago

Around 84,435 petroleum sector complaints resolved ..

11 minutes ago

Zaireen Policy to be sent to federal cabinet for a ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Proposes to US Extending New START for 5 Ye ..

11 minutes ago

Shah Hussain climbs to 39th spot in Olympic Rankin ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing to implement city wide mandatory household ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.