2 die in road mishap near Mianwali

2 persons died in road mishap near Mianwali

Mianwali (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) 2 persons died in road mishap near Mianwali.According to media reports, a youth Mohammad Zubair was on the way to home from market with nephew and sister in law on motorbike while their bike got slipped and they fell down into the canal.Mohammad Zubair and his nephew drowned in canal and died while his sister in law was recovered safely from canal.Police reached scene and started hunting the dead bodies.