2 die in traffic mishaps in Pano Aqil

2 people including a baby girl died and more than 20 got injured in two different traffic incidents at Panu Aqil and Hyderabad

A passenger van from Multan to Karachi over turned on National Highway near Hangurr and as a result one man died and 20 passengers including children and women sustained injuries.

On other hand car collided with Truck near Sindh University. One baby girl died and four people got injured.Injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment