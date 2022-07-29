2 die in wall collapse during Jumma prayer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Two faithful died and 12 others sustained injuries after a wall of a mosque collapsed in Jhelum during Friday prayers.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in Kala Deo area of Jhelum, a private tv channel reported.

The faithful were offering Jumma prayers when the wall of the mosque collapsed on them due to heavy rain.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.