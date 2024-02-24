2 die, others injured in Layyan rivals clash

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) At least two persons died while another two were severely injured on Saturday during a clash between rival groups in the village Layyan in the jurisdiction of a police station Havelian.

The clash initially began as a dispute between families in the Layyan Sharif quickly escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire.

According to police sources, Syed Shah Sultan, and Hasan Shah succumbed to their injuries after being shot during the clash while, Kashif Shah, and Shamsul Hadi, sustained severe injuries in the crossfire.

Police shifted dead bodies and injured persons to the Havelian Hospital and started further investigation.