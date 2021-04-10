2 died, 1 injured in separate accidents

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :At least two people died and one sustained injuries on Saturday in two separate accidents at Karakoram Highway (KKH) Havelian and Mirpur Abbottabad.

Police said an oil tanker crashed to death a motorcycle near Ayub bridge Havelian while another person sustained injuries. The driver of oil tanker managed to fled away.

The name of the deceased was Said Nabi and the injured was Habibullah.

Havelian police shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Havelian police registered a case against the driver of oil tanker and started investigation.

In another accident, a Pak Navy personnel died in Mirpur, Abbottabad due to electric shock. The name of the victim was Ahmed Khan son of Murad Gul, police said.