2 Died, 10 Injured In Motorway Accident

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Two passengers were died and 10 others got injured in an accident on M9 Motorway near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district on Monday.

According to police, a passenger van en route to Sukkur from Karachi overturned on motorway due to over speeding.

As a result, two passengers including 5 year-old Aalia Aziz and a young man Asif Shaikh died on the spot while 10 passengers including women and children were injured.

The injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

The police had arrested the driver but the incident's FIR was not lodged so far.

