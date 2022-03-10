2 died, 2 injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

At least two persons died and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision of a car and a truck on National Highway at Wadh area Khuzdar on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :At least two persons died and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision of a car and a truck on National Highway at Wadh area Khuzdar on Thursday.

According to Levies officials, victims were traveling through a car from Quetta to Karachi when a speedy truck coming from opposite direction hit it.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Khuzdar Teaching Hospital.

The victims were reported to be resident of Killa Abdullah district but their identity could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.