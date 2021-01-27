UrduPoint.com
2 Died, 2 Injured In Roof Collapse Incident

Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

2 died, 2 injured in roof collapse incident

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) ::Two girls were killed while two others sustained injuries when roof of a house collapsed in Tehsil Mamoond of Bajaur tribal district here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue sources, two girls of 12 years and 18 years of age were buried under the debris when roof of their house collapsed in Badaan area of tehsil Mamoond.

Rescue workers and locals retrieved bodies of girls from the debris but they succumbed to wounds. The two injured children were being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar for emergency treatment.

Deputy Commissioner visited DHQ and inquired after the health of injured children. He also directed provision of best medical treatment to injured children.

Meanwhile, unknown assailants shot dead a volleyball player, Salahuddin in Tarkho area of teshil Mamoond. Police has lodged report and started probe into the killing.

