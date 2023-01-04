2 died, 3 injured in Okara road accident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Two people died while three sustained injuries in a road accident caused by fog on Wednesday on the National Highway near Okara.

According to a private media report, a recklessly driven bus collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction on the National Highway in Okara due to poor visibility caused by a thick layer of fog.

As a result, two people died on the spot while three people suffered injuries.

Ambulances and Rescue 1122 immediately reached the accident site after receiving information. The rescue teams provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to DHQ City Hospital for further treatment.

One of the deceased was identified as Muhammad Kashif s/o Ashraf, resident of Pattoki while the other, who was about 30 years of age, could not be identified.