2 Died In A Collision Between Coach-trailer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) At least two people were killed and several others injured as a result of a collision between a passenger coach and a trailer in Ghotki on Friday.
According to rescue sources 1122, the accident occurred near Ghotki on the M5 motorway, where the coach traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi hit the trailer coming from the opposite direction, as a result of which 2 people were killed on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospitals in Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan.
