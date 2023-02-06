2 died in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :At least two people died in a car accident in Rahim Yar Khan District on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a speeding car hit the safety barrier due to burst tire near Zahir Peer Interchange on M5 Motorway.

As a result, two people died on the spot.

The victims were going from Lodhran toward their destination Karachi via the M5 motorway.

Dead bodies were shifted to nearby Sheikh Zayed Hospital for Post-mortem.

Further investigations were underway.