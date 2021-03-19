2 died in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

Two motorcyclists were crushed to death due to collision with a mini van near Grid Chowk Tehsil Jatoi on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Two motorcyclists were crushed to death due to collision with a mini van near Grid Chowk Tehsil Jatoi on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two persons riding on a motorcycle were going somewhere when a speeding mini van hit them near Grid Chowk Tehsil Jatoi.

As a result, one person died on the spot while another sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.

The one deceased was identified as 20-year-old Ansar s/o Rahim Buksh while the other one's whereabouts were being traced.