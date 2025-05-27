2 died, others injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Two persons here on Tuesday killed while two others received injuries as a speedy dumper truck ran over them.

The Rescue 1122 sources said the deceased had been identified as Sana (9) and Shazia 30 years old, adding the bodies had been handed over to the police.

The injured namely Kaleem 35 and Ibrar 5 years old had been shifted to a nearby hospital, he added.

