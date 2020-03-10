UrduPoint.com
2 Died, Several Injured As Avalanche Hit Four Vehicles At Kundla Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:21 PM

2 died, several injured as avalanche hit four vehicles at Kundla Galyat

At least two people died and several others injured when four vehicles were buried under the debris of avalanche at Kundla Galyat in the evening

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :At least two people died and several others injured when four vehicles were buried under the debris of avalanche at Kundla Galyat in the evening.

Locals, police, and rescue workers have reached the spot, unfortunately, three vehicles fell in a several hundred deep gorge where approach is very difficult, locals and police have rescued 15 passengers from Toyota Hiace which has been buried under the snow while the rescue workers and locals were struggling to recover other passengers from the three vehicles those have been fallen into the gorge.

Station House Officer (SHO) Donga Gali police station Sardar Wajid told APP that four vehicles including two cars, one Suzuki van and one Toyota Hiace those have been hit by the avalanche where three of them fell into the gorge and Toyota Hiace which was carrying more than 15 passengers was buried under the snow on the road and all of the passengers sustained injures, fortunately, rescued by the police and locals and sent to District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad for treatment, he added.

Sardar Wajid further said that owing to the dark and a very deep gorge where the three vehicles fell down rescue work is becoming more difficult, rescue workers were evacuating the passengers of two motor cars while a team was also searching for the missing Suzuki van.

