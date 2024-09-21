2 Died, Several Injured As Jeep Overturned In Bahawalnagar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) At least two children died on the spot, while the other five persons were critically wounded when a Jeep turned turtle in Bahawalnagar in the wee hours of Saturday.
According to details, rescue officials 1122 said that the accident occurred near Chak 14 Chowk in Bahawalnagar, where a jeep overturned after colliding with a motorcycle.
As a result, two children died on the spot and five other persons, including a woman and a girl, sustained critical injuries, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to the hospital.
