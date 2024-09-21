2 died, several injured as jeep overturned in Bahawalnagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) At least two children died on the spot, while the other five persons were critically wounded when a Jeep turned turtle in Bahawalnagar in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to details, rescue officials 1122 said that the accident occurred near Chak 14 Chowk in Bahawalnagar, where a jeep overturned after colliding with a motorcycle.

As a result, two children died on the spot and five other persons, including a woman and a girl, sustained critical injuries, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to the hospital.