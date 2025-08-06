Open Menu

2 Dies After Consuming Suspected Poisonous Food In Patoki

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

2 dies after consuming suspected poisonous food in Patoki

PATOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A mother and her four-year-old son lost their lives while two other children remain in critical condition after reportedly consuming poisonous food in the Habibabad area near Patoki.

According to a private news channel, police sources said that 35-year-old Farah and her son, Hashir, died allegedly due to a toxic substance in the food.

The two affected children — 10-year-old Bilaj and 8-year-old Huzaifa — were initially taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Patoki but were later shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore due to the seriousness of their condition.

Police officials stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of poisoning and identify the substance responsible for the deaths.

Recent Stories

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour mark ..

Youth make up half of workforce in UAE labour market: Abdulrahman Al Awar

32 minutes ago
 COP30 announces council on climate change adaptati ..

COP30 announces council on climate change adaptation

2 hours ago
 China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Mari ..

China opens 128 shipping routes for Silk Road Maritime Transport

3 hours ago
 Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral ..

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffers worst coral decline on record

3 hours ago
 OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be cust ..

OpenAI launches two new AI models that can be customised

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2025

5 hours ago
 US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in counte ..

US, Canada, Mexico discuss joint efforts in countering threats to 2026 FIFA Worl ..

11 hours ago
 UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza

12 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aq ..

UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..

12 hours ago
 Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Mar ..

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..

14 hours ago
 Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Ka ..

Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan