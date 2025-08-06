2 dies after consuming suspected poisonous food in Patoki

PATOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A mother and her four-year-old son lost their lives while two other children remain in critical condition after reportedly consuming poisonous food in the Habibabad area near Patoki.

According to a private news channel, police sources said that 35-year-old Farah and her son, Hashir, died allegedly due to a toxic substance in the food.

The two affected children — 10-year-old Bilaj and 8-year-old Huzaifa — were initially taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Patoki but were later shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore due to the seriousness of their condition.

Police officials stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of poisoning and identify the substance responsible for the deaths.