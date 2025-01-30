2 DIGs Prisons promoted to grade-20

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has granted regular promotion to two deputy inspectors general (DIGs) of the Prisons Department to grade-20.

According to a notification, issued by the Services and General Administration Department, DIG Kamran Anjum of the Bahawalpur Region and DIG Mohsin Rafiq of the Multan Region have both been promoted to grade 20.

As per the notification, both officers will continue to serve in their respective regions.