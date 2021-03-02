UrduPoint.com
2 Distilleries Unearthed; 6 Arrested

Tue 02nd March 2021

2 distilleries unearthed; 6 arrested

Lundianwala police claimed to have unearthed two distilleries and arrested 6 accused from the spot on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Lundianwala police claimed to have unearthed two distilleries and arrested 6 accused from the spot on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that SHO Lundianwala police station Imtiaz Jatt along with SI Rana Babar and SI Elyas conducted raids at two points in Chak 44 Shano Di Jhok and unearthed two distilleries where accused were busy in making liquor.

The police arrested 6 accused from the spot and recovered 120 liter liquor, weapons and other material from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars after registration of separate cases and further investigation is under progress.

