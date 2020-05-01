2 doctors contract coronavirus in Sialkot

Two doctors of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot contracted coronavirus here on Friday

Senior officials of Sialkot Health Department said here that both doctors -- Dr Asima Saad and Dr Umair Sabir -- were performing duties with coronavirus patients.

Their coronavirus tests were conducted and the reports showed them COVID-19 positive. Both doctors have been quarantined at the hospital.