2 Doctors Contract Coronavirus In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:26 PM
SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : Two doctors of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot contracted coronavirus here on Friday.
Senior officials of Sialkot Health Department said here that both doctors -- Dr Asima Saad and Dr Umair Sabir -- were performing duties with coronavirus patients.
Their coronavirus tests were conducted and the reports showed them COVID-19 positive. Both doctors have been quarantined at the hospital.