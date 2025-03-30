2 dozen professional beggars arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Crackdown on professional beggars continued across the district Sialkot on Sunday and more than two dozen professional beggars were caught in different areas of the city and Shahabuddin Park was cleared of beggars.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari reviewed the process of clearing beggars in Shahabuddin Park. He said the district administration was cracking down on professional beggars and they were being engaged as special sanitary workers. They were being made to clean cemeteries, parks and intersections.