2 drown during fishing in river Chenab

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Two men drowned in the River Chenab while fishing near the Saitpur area of Alipur Tehsil, here on Thursday.

According to SHO Rao Shahroz, one person was rescued by local residents, who acted swiftly to save him.

However, the second individual is still missing.

Rescue 1122 teams have launched a search operation to locate the missing person. The local police, led by SHO Rao Shahroz, stated that the operation would remain continue till recovery of missing person. The police is also investigating the incident.