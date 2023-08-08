2 drug dealers arrested, 235 bottles of liquor seized,

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug dealers and recovered 235 bottles of liquor from their possession during a crackdown here in the limits of City Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Khubab Wali Baloch recovered 235 bottles of liquor during different actions.

In an action, the police team arrested accused drug dealer namely Gohar Khalid son of Muhammad Khalid and recovered 220 bottles of high quality liquor from him.

In another action, the police party recovered 15 bottles of high quality liquor from accused drug dealer Munawar Hussain resident of Mohallah Bhoora Shah.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused.