2 Drug Dealers Arrested, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:11 PM

2 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them. According to police spokesman Tuesday during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them. According to police spokesman Tuesday during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals; team of urban police station has conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 02 accused and recovered 2.150 Kg Hashish from them.

They were identified as Aftab and Muhammad Rafique.

