2 drug dealers arrested with 2.5 hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The police, during its ongoing crackdown against criminal elements, on Friday arrested two drug dealers and recovered over 2.5 kilograms of hashish from them.

The R A Bazar Police recovered 2 kg hashish from accused Muhammad Ali, while the Taxila Police arrested Tayyab with 530 grams of the contraband item, a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Airport Police nabbed accused Majid and Yasir; Gujar Khan Police arrested accused Haider and Jatali Police held accused Umar on recovery of a 30-bore pistol with ammunition each from them.