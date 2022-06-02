2 drug dealers held, 3 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Bani police arrested drug dealer Aneel Shahzad and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested drug dealer Muhammad Altaf and recovered 01 kg 200 grams of charas from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SPs appreciated appreciated performance of police teams adding that action will be taken against drug dealers without discrimination.