UrduPoint.com

2 Drug Dealers Held, 3 Kg Drugs Recovered During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 10:33 PM

2 drug dealers held, 3 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two drug dealers and recovered more than 3 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Bani police arrested drug dealer Aneel Shahzad and recovered more than 2 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested drug dealer Muhammad Altaf and recovered 01 kg 200 grams of charas from his custody. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SPs appreciated appreciated performance of police teams adding that action will be taken against drug dealers without discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Bani Progress From

Recent Stories

Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over I ..

Belarusian Armed Forces Enhance Border Duty Over Intensified Air Reconnaissance

38 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minor ..

Balochistan govt releases Rs 70 m to DCs for minorities' help: Khalil George

40 seconds ago
 US Private Sector Jobs See Smallest Post-Pandemic ..

US Private Sector Jobs See Smallest Post-Pandemic Growth in May - Payrolls Proce ..

41 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Gujranwala Med ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Gujranwala Medical College

43 seconds ago
 Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris ..

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games of Merged Tribal Area

4 minutes ago
 Administrator calls for following advice given by ..

Administrator calls for following advice given by experts to avoid Thalassemia

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.