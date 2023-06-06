2 drug peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :City police station during the operation against criminal elements arrested two drug peddlers and recovered weapons and drugs from them.

City Police under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Malik Sajid, arrested the accused Rehmatullah son of Abdullah Khan resident of Mohalla Alamshir, a 30-bore pistol with 06 cartridges and 158 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused.

While in the second operation, the accused Kaleemullah son of Amanullah resident of Chaman Chowk was arrested and 150 grams of ice and 170 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused.

Cases were registered against both accused at the city police station.