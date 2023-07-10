Open Menu

2 Drug-peddlers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

2 drug-peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested two drug-peddlers during a crackdown.

According to a spokesperson, crackdown on drug-peddlers was continuing across the district. SHO Cantt police station, along with a team, conducted a raid and arrested accused Gul Rafique and Wahid.

The police recovered 9.800kg hashish, 1.100kg heroin and 1.060kg ice from the accused. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

7 minutes ago
 LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi ..

LHC orders jail officials to produce Pervaiz Elahi before it at 4pm today

29 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in powe ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs1.24 per unit in power tariff  

45 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Lau ..

Suleman Shehbaz, co-accused acquitted in Money Laundering Case

55 minutes ago
 ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

ERC honours Syrian Arab Red Crescent volunteers

1 hour ago
 Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, u ..

Saima Mohsin sues CNN for racial discrimination, unfair termination after fallin ..

1 hour ago
UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for ..

Tahira Khatoon Edn, Nagy Loan Program launched for Pakistani Physicians in US

3 hours ago
 PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state in ..

PM vows to crush every conspiracy against state institutions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan