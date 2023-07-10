2 drug-peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested two drug-peddlers during a crackdown.

According to a spokesperson, crackdown on drug-peddlers was continuing across the district. SHO Cantt police station, along with a team, conducted a raid and arrested accused Gul Rafique and Wahid.

The police recovered 9.800kg hashish, 1.100kg heroin and 1.060kg ice from the accused. The police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.